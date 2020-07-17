Atlantis Japan Growth Fund (AJG) aims to realise long-term capital growth through investment in a diversified portfolio of listed Japanese equities. It has a bias towards growth stocks and focuses on companies that have the potential to benefit from changing trends within Japan's domestic economy. AJG has an all-cap strategy but in recent years it has focused on small-cap stocks. Performance, which is benchmarked against the TOPIX index, has been strong. AJG's NAV has outperformed over the last one, three, five and 10 years. The fund has also outperformed the UK market over all these periods. Under a new dividend policy, shareholders receive a quarterly dividend of 1% of NAV (4% pa).

