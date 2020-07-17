Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.07.2020 | 11:29
Casino777.ch: 777.ch launches new payment partnership with Apple Pay

BERN, Switzerland, July 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casino777.ch has linked up with Apple Pay, adding another crucial cog to its vast array of payment options in its expanding family.

The new collaboration came into effect on June 9th and this partnership will no doubt be hugely successful as Apple Pay is known all around the world thanks to its illustrious reputation.

Apple Pay works exclusively on Apple devices and payments using this app are extremely safe and secure, and on top of all that, completely stress-free to use. The app also works with Face ID and Touch ID, meaning that verification is a lot quicker.

This method is one of the fastest-growing on the planet so for Casino777.chto land this deal with Apple Pay is a real coup for the site.

Casino777.ch has a fantastic collection of payment providers who make life so much more straightforward for its loyal customers and with Apple Pay joining, there is little doubt that there will be another fantastic relationship for years to come.

Casino777.ch Online Casino Manager, Léonard Huguenin, says: "It is a great honour for us to welcome Apple Pay, a giant across the globe. We are the first online casino in Switzerland to offer this payment method and that is thanks to our technical team. The arrival of Apple Pay shows that Casino777.ch is definitely among the best online casinos in Switzerland."

Contact: pr@casino777.ch

© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
