German Startups Group (GSG) announced last Wednesday its intention to merge with SGT Capital, a global alternative investment and private equity asset manager headquartered in Singapore. The transaction is subject to GSG's AGM approval on 7 August and on completion will create a Germany-based listed private equity asset manager (a backdoor listing for SGT Capital). SGT Capital is currently fund-raising for its new private equity fund, which will invest in 8-12 mid-market deals, primarily in Europe and North America. It targets a volume of US$1.0-3.5bn, with US$411m of commitments already secured.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...