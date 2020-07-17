Khawaja Holdings, a multinational holding company, announced its intent to expand its business and open new operations in China.

Khawaja Holdings has seen most of its historic success in India, led by Indian dynasty family heir Ahmad Khawaja. After announcing their plans to expand in not only India but the United States as well, they now announce their plans to extend their operations into the Chinese market.

"We have many existing, long-term relationships in China that will make our entrance an easy transition. It makes sense for Khawaja Holdings. We have quite a lot of opportunity there," says Ahmad Khawaja.

Khawaja Holdings is looking to make investments in a wide array of industries to help companies reach their full potential.

"We have generous partnership and investment opportunities. We want to help businesses grow all over the world. We have high hopes for the good we can do in China," Ahmad Khawaja added.

Ahmad Khawaja and Khawaja Holdings have a busy year ahead of them with expansion in multiple continents, but they show confidence in their strategy and the Indian dynasty family is sure to see new success in coming months.

About Khawaja Holdings:

Khawaja Holdings is a multinational holding company with operations and plans for expansion in nearly every continent. We enable businesses and economies to thrive, allowing entrepreneurs and innovative companies to reach their full potential. Visit www.khawajaholdings.com/.

