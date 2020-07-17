D-Tech International: New Solution Alerts Public when Not Safe to Enter

WOODBRIDGE, SUFFOLK / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2020 / A newly launched real time occupancy monitoring and alerts solution will let members of the UK public know if a building is safe to enter, or not.

countIT LIVE, recently launched by technology provider D-Tech International, uses real time data of how many people are in the building to deliver a simple alert to those outside. Safe or Not Safe.

From 4 July, all UK pubs, restaurants, hairdressers, cinemas, theme parks, and libraries have been allowed to reopen under strict social distancing rules. The Chancellor Rishi Sunak welcomed the "good news" despite many facilities providing services which look unrecognisable to their patrons. Rachel Braithwaite, of south London's Archibald Corbett Library, told the Guardian. "We have the capacity for 20 people at a time. There will be a space marshall and hand sanitiser at the door. Everyone feels differently. People who would be worried won't come. But personally I'm looking forward to it."

But, even with facilities and businesses adhering to new guidelines put in place to protect patrons, how confident will returning customers be that they will be able safely social distance upon entering a building?

James Breakell, Managing Director of D-Tech International, believes their new solution can help. He said: "In such uncertain times, the public may well ask, is this building is open? And is it safe to enter?

"countIT LIVE is a real time occupancy monitoring and alerting solution which gives your customers or users confidence that they can safely enter your facility. Whether it's a shop, supermarket, pharmacy, or even a public facility, countIT LIVE uses live information of how many people are in your building right now to give people waiting to enter a simple answer of 'Yes, this building is Safe to Enter' or 'No, it is not'.

"The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced many of us to live under unfamiliar restrictions. The enforcement of measures such as social distancing is crucial for allowing people to continue to perform key functions and responsibilities of daily life while protecting their health and that of the wider general public. We believe countIT LIVE can help with that."

countIT LIVE is a simple, self-install solution that is fully operational within 30 minutes and delivers straightforward, colour indicated entry alerts via any WiFi enabled device.

To find out more about countIT LIVE, or any of D-Tech's range of high-powered technology solutions, visit www.d-techinternational.com or call 01394 420077.

About Us

D-Tech International designs, develops and manufactures high-performance RFID products and library security systems. The Company provides installation and customer service for its full range of products. Its technologies include EM, RF, RFIQ and RFID used for self-service, stock control and management, library security, people counting and 24-hour vending. D-Tech International's Head Office is in Woodbridge, Suffolk and the company's international presence includes its U.S. branch in New Jersey.

