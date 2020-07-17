The ability to feed electricity from rooftop PV arrays into Australia's distribution network may be severely limited in the future, as installations appear likely to exceed expectations. A Cornwall Insight forecast sees some 24.45 GW of rooftop solar to be added through 2030 - a rate that accelerates the need for a distribution-level market and may see connections curtailed in the future.From pv magazine Australia Australian households have adopted rooftop PV with unprecedented relish, with families and small businesses both contributing towards the transition away from polluting fossil fuels ...

