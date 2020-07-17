Authority Titans: Real Estate Fairy Godmother Nadine Pierre Is a Shining Example to Immigrants Everywhere

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2020 / Nadine Pierre is an accomplished real estate professional who is determined to make a lasting difference in the world. Nadine migrated with her mother to the United States from Haiti and has taken it upon herself to conduct business with the highest levels of respect and professionalism. Nadine has made it her moral obligation to be an example to her fellow immigrants.

Nadine's impressive portfolio boasting of over thirteen years of client satisfaction has earned her the nickname of Fairy Godmother in the world of real estate. Nadine's stellar reputation in the real estate world carries her commitment and skill in guiding her clients through all aspects of the industry. She strives to eliminate the hassle and afford them a seamless and stress-free experience.

Having a business background coupled with an interest in psychology, Nadine possesses the innate ability to cater to, adapt to, and match all of her clients' needs. As a certified real estate expert negotiator, a member of the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, and a real estate advisor, Nadine serves as the bridge between people's real estate dreams and reality.

With a flick of her real estate wand, Nadine creates possibilities that help her clients realize what they want and deserve. Specializing in selling real estate throughout South Florida and across the United States, Nadine thrives with her strong work ethic and excellent relationships with her clients.

"I pride myself in always putting the needs of my clients first," Nadine says. With over a decade of experience, Nadine learned that her relationship with her clients is proportional to how her business will do. When clients are appreciated and satisfied, Nadine feels that the hard work she has invested in them is more than worth it. "For me, it's always more than just real estate."

With a business built on referrals, Nadine utilizes her social media platforms to connect with current clients, market her lifestyle brand, which embodies her faith and her beliefs as a real estate professional, a family woman, a traveler, and a philanthropist. Through her strategic Instagram and Facebook accounts, she receives approximately 30% of her business revenue. Using her talent as a storyteller, Nadine keeps her reach in the loop of her real estate efforts and the causes she feels passionate about.

Outside of her work as the fairy godmother of real estate, Nadine enjoys traveling the world and dabbles in writing in her free time. Nadine is also active within her community and is involved in several charities that are stationed both locally and abroad. One of the advocacies that she supports and feels strongly about is securing and providing meals for the homeless.

Serving as an inspiration to her peers, Nadine continues to maintain her reputation for excellence and quality service. As a woman in the world of real estate, she strives to improve her craft and further her streak of client satisfaction. Nadine, fulfilling her moral obligation, is a shining example of success and professionalism to immigrants everywhere.

For inquiries and more information on Nadine, she may be reached through her accounts on Instagram and Facebook.

Email Address: missdine@gmail.com

