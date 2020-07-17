Pascal Biosciences Inc.: Pascal Biosciences Announces Feature Article

SEATTLE, WA and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2020 / Pascal Biosciences Inc. (TSXV:PAS)(OTC PINK:BIMUF) ("Pascal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has been featured in an article published by Kathy Woudzia regarding the Company's patent-pending discovery of cannabinoid treatment for Covid-19. On July 14, 2020, Pascal published a press release announcing the discovery. Ms Woudzia's article can be viewed at: https://kathywoudzia.com/f/pascal-biosciences-discover-a-cannabinoid-that-combats-covid-19

Kathy Woudzia is a freelance reporter who has published works in the fields of health, mental health and lifestyle/fitness. Her latest publication about Fitness and Lymphedema appeared In the Wither 2018 edition of Pathways Magazine. Ms. Woudzia is a contributor to a dual-award winning 2019 CBC documentary titled "Jessica's Secret". Ms. Woudzia has studied and worked professionally in the fields of kinesiology, health sciences, library sciences, business and information technology.

"We are extremely proud to be featured in Ms. Woudzia's most recent article. We believe she has done a great job at putting our recent discovery in context and we recommend that people take the time to read the article in its entirety", said Dr. Patrick Gray, the CEO of Pascal Biosciences.

About Pascal Biosciences Inc.

Pascal is a biotechnology company targeting innovative therapies for serious diseases, including COVID-19. Pascal is also developing treatments for cancer with targeted therapies for acute lymphoblastic leukemia and cannabinoid-based therapeutics. Pascal's leading portfolio also comprises a small molecule therapeutic, PAS-403, that is advancing into clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma, and PAS-393, an immuno-stimulatory cannabinoid to be used in combination with checkpoint inhibitor therapy. For more information, visit www.pascalbiosciences.com.

The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the Covid-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

