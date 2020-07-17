Anzeige
WKN: 634727 ISIN: NO0006390301 
Stuttgart
17.07.20
13:05 Uhr
7,550 Euro
-0,060
-0,79 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,5407,70014:15
17.07.2020
Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN: Presentation of 2nd Quarter 2020 accounts

?SpareBank 1 SMN is presenting 2nd quarter 2020 financial results.

Time: Tuesday 11 August at 1:30 PM CET

Place: Webinar

Please register by 9 August on the link below:

http://epost.sparebank1.no/public/event/RegistrationForm/42455B407243475A427140

The presentation will be held in Norwegian by group CEO Jan-Frode Janson and CFO Kjell Fordal.

We will also host a Global Investor Webinar in English on the same day at 3:30 PM CET.

Please register by 9 August on the following link:

http://epost.sparebank1.no/public/event/RegistrationForm/42455B4075454A584A7440

Questions to the management in relation to both presentations can be sent to investorrelations@smn.no.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

