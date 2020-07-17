Infiniti Research is a premier provider of market and customer intelligence solutions. Having 15+ years of experience with in-depth, accurate, and reliable research, our strategic approaches and solutions provide our clients with a competitive edge. Our teams offer expertise in 50+ industries across the globe, and ensure consistency of our research. Our solutions and recommendations are built on a strong foundation of actionable intelligence. Contact Us for more information.

"Being one of the most complex and expensive sectors, the US healthcare sector has several layers and costs to manage and maximize revenue opportunities effectively. Thus, healthcare providers must identify these issues and devise an effective strategy to thrive in the global healthcare market landscape," says a healthcare industry expert at Infiniti Research. For more insights into our solutions portfolio, request more information.

Business Challenge:

The client is a leading company in the healthcare sector and was faced with challenges while analyzing the cost of entering a new market. The client was aware of the costs to be incurred for capital, including infrastructure, equipment, and raw materials. Further unexpected costs would lead to losses and a consequent negative impact on their business growth. Therefore, they sought to leverage Infiniti's global market access strategy. Using this strategy, they wanted to identify all potential costs, including capital, taxes, import and export costs. They also required a detailed report on the amount of capital needed to cover import duties, foreign taxes, shipping, insurance, overseas distribution, and storage costs.

Our Approach:

Infiniti's research experts used our market access strategy to assist the client in procuring the required information and strategize their market entry efficiently. This approach employed by our research experts consisted of:

Identifying capital demands and potential opportunities for business growth using the market access strategy engagement.

Carefully assessing and selecting international partners and advising the formulation of mutually beneficial contracts.

Identifying the most profitable segment and appropriately preparing for the expected barriers of entering the new market.

Business Outcome:

Experts at Infiniti leveraged a comprehensive market access strategy to assist the client by identifying all potential barriers, challenges, and profitable segments, allowing for smooth access to the new market. The client was able to devise effective, low-cost global market access strategies to establish their market presence. Moreover, the market access strategy solution enabled the client to reduce the risk of conflict and loss with beneficial partnerships and redefine their plan to meet the local market's expectations.

