Vow ASA: ETIA - Vendor Notes converted to Shares

Reference is made to the notice to the stock exchange dated 15.10.19 regarding the closing of acquisition of ETIA Ecotechnologies ("ETIA").

As part of the settlement of the purchase price, Vow issued convertible loans for EUR 4 179 000, in respect of a 9 months' seller credit. The conversion price was in Vendor Notes set to NOK 19.33 per Vow-share. The holders of the Vendor Notes have elected to receive Vow-shares, and the Board has resolved to issue 2 336 303 new shares. The share contribution in the capital increase is settled by converting the Vendor notes claims, a total of NOK 45 160 737 (exchanged from EUR to NOK).

The total share capital increase in Vow is NOK 233,630.30 and the share capital of Vow will be NOK 10 889 986.90, divided into 108 899 869 shares when the capital increase has been registered in Companies' register.

Henrik Badin - CEO

Vow ASA

Tel: +47 90 78 98 25

Email: henrik.badin@vowasa.com





About Vow ASA

In Vow and our subsidiaries Scanship and Etia we are passionate about preventing pollution. Our world leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Cruise ships on every ocean have Vow technology inside which processes waste and purifies wastewater. Fish farmers are adopting similar solutions, and public utilities and industries use our solutions for sludge processing, waste management and biogas production on land.

Our ambitions go further than this. With our advanced technologies and solutions, we turn waste into biogenetic fuels to help decarbonize industry and convert plastic waste into fuel, clean energy and high-value pyro carbon.

Our solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and thoroughly documented, and our capability to deliver is well proven. They are key to end waste and stop pollution.

Located in Oslo, the parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW from 13 January 2020). The Vow group has 120 employees in Norway, France, Poland and the US.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.