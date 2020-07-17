Pyramid v2020.10 is a win for organizations looking to make trusted analytics the foundation of their enterprise data strategy

Pyramid Analytics, provider of the next-generation trusted analytics platform for the enterprise, today announced the release of Pyramid v2020.10. The new release introduces broad functional enhancements which pair ease of use and advanced capabilities to make analytics more accessible than ever. With over 150 new enterprise-grade features and enhancements, it connects teams, drives confident decisions, and produces winning results.

"An undeniable gap exists in today's data and analytics market. Tools are either meant for a skilled professional to perform complex machine learning projects, or for business users to consume and interact with dashboards," said Avi Perez, Pyramid Analytics co-founder and CTO. "Our big v2020 release addressed this gap with a highly tailored, configurable experience. v2020.10 builds on that groundbreaking release, introducing across-the-board product enhancements to reinforce the concept of 'trusted analytics.' When organizations trust their platform, their teams become more confident about their decisions and a data-driven culture thrives."

Notable new features of Pyramid v2020.10 include:

Better data discovery environment In v2020.10, Pyramid has enhanced the data discovery module with more code-free capabilities to empower everyday users. For example, with a simple click, users can create custom reports, reduce unnecessary visual noise, and display date-time data without having to configure filters.

In v2020.10, Pyramid has enhanced the data discovery module with more code-free capabilities to empower everyday users. For example, with a simple click, users can create custom reports, reduce unnecessary visual noise, and display date-time data without having to configure filters. Enhancements to data modeling - v2020.10 makes the connection between data and analytics stronger than ever. In addition to existing certified integrations with SAP BW and SAP HANA, Pyramid has expanded first-class support to all SAP data sources through a native integration with Datavard's Glue connector. In addition, new data flow documentation capabilities let users automatically generate model-based system documentation, which builds greater trust in the data.

v2020.10 makes the connection between data and analytics stronger than ever. In addition to existing certified integrations with SAP BW and SAP HANA, Pyramid has expanded first-class support to all SAP data sources through a native integration with Datavard's Glue connector. In addition, new data flow documentation capabilities let users automatically generate model-based system documentation, which builds greater trust in the data. User-friendly presentation and report authoring In our major v2020 release, Pyramid introduced two new data discovery modes (Smart Discover and Discover Lite). Now, Pyramid offers Present Lite, an end-user interface that makes it easy for casual users to create presentations and dashboards using an intuitive, clutter-free environment. And with new flow grids and charting capabilities, users can effortlessly build multi-page dashboards.

In our major v2020 release, Pyramid introduced two new data discovery modes (Smart Discover and Discover Lite). Now, Pyramid offers Present Lite, an end-user interface that makes it easy for casual users to create presentations and dashboards using an intuitive, clutter-free environment. And with new flow grids and charting capabilities, users can effortlessly build multi-page dashboards. Content management and migration The new Content Migration Wizard lets users easily copy content from one server to another. This optimizes the process of setting up test and development environments, and then ensures continuity of governance and security when administrators are ready to move them to center stage.

The new Content Migration Wizard lets users easily copy content from one server to another. This optimizes the process of setting up test and development environments, and then ensures continuity of governance and security when administrators are ready to move them to center stage. Administrative capabilities - Under-the-hood updates include: a complete audit log that provides a deeper understanding of who is creating what and provides an audit trail that can be followed when something goes awry; a custom font manager so admins can apply corporate fonts to dashboards and reports; and a R Machine Learning Version Manager to deploy and administer standard R libraries.

That's just a sample of all the features in this release. Pyramid v2020.10 is available today. For more details about the new version of the platform, visit our release page.

About Pyramid Analytics

Pyramid is the Trusted Analytics Platform that connects your teams, drives confident decisions, and produces winning results. As a complete web-based platform, combining self-serve analytics with centralized governance, Pyramid demonstrates measurable utility, fosters genuine collaboration, and simplifies complex analysis. Pyramid delivers best-in-class analytic functionality for organizations-on-premises or in the cloud. Pyramid Analytics' teams are based in operational centers across the globe. To learn more, visit https://www.pyramidanalytics.com/, follow us on Twitter @PyramidAnalytic and connect with us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200717005012/en/

Contacts:

Peter Vomocil, VP Global Marketing

P: 208-297-5450

E: peter.vomocil@pyramidanalytics.com