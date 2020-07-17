The following information is based on a press release from Aker Solutions ASA (Aker Solutions) published on July 17, 2020 and may be subject to change. The Board of Directors of Aker Solutions proposed that the Extra General Meeting (EGM) scheduled for August 14, 2020 resolves on a share distribution in two (2) newly formed separate companies: Aker Offshore Wind Holding AS (Aker Offshore Wind Holding) and Aker Carbon Capture AS (Aker Carbon Capture), whereby one (1) share of Aker Solutions will entitle their holder to receive one (1) share in Aker Offshore Wind Holding and one (1) share in Aker Carbon Capture. The scheduled Ex-date is August 17, 2020. Provided that the EGM approves the proposed share distribution, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Aker Solutions (AKSO). For further information, please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=784381