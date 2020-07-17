Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Infiniti has recently announced the completion of its FREE downloadable resource on US Precision Medicine Market: Market Assessment and Regulatory Landscape Study for a Biospecimen Exporter.

In a span of twelve-weeks the client, a biospecimen exporter, successfully positioned themselves as a leading provider of healthy and diseased samples for pre-clinical and clinical trials and precision market research in the US biopharma industry with market assessment solutions.

The engagement covers:

An overview of the Precision Medicine Market in the United States, with an in-depth segment outlook.

A comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape of the US precision medicine market

An in-depth understanding of the regulatory and competitive landscape of biospecimen export in India

A comprehensive plan to establish strong partnerships, and strategize an appropriate plan for all forecasted challenges, enabling the company to establish a strong foothold in the new market.

Key results obtained by the client

Infiniti's market assessment solutions provided the client with insights into the precision medicine market in the US. Key results obtained by the client through the engagement include:

Gained an understanding of key competitors' pricing strategies, transportation, logistics, as well as their offerings and product/service gaps

Effectively strategized for forecasted market growth and establish an efficient pricing strategy using a profitability analysis.

Gained all required regulatory approvals for biospecimen export in India

Established a strong foothold in the new market with the help of an elaborate list of potential beneficial associations

The precision medicine market in the US is poised for exponential market growth over the next 6 years. While this is a larger picture of the market prospects, there may be several unique challenges plaguing your business. Get in touch with an industry expert for customized business solutions.

