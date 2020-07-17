Lucintel: Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Emission Control Catalyst Market

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2020 / The technologies in emission control catalyst has undergone significant changes in recent years, with traditional two way catalytic convertors to advanced three way catalytic convertors. The rising wave of new technologies, such as exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) and selective catalytic reduction (SCR) are creating significant potential transportation and industrial applications, to reduce harmful emissions in the environment.

In the emission control catalyst market, various technologies, such as diesel particulate filter (DPF), gasoline particulate filter (GPF), diesel oxidation catalyst (DOC), selective catalytic reduction (SCR), and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) technologies are used in transportation and industrial applications. Stringent emission regulations due to increased concern over environmental pollution and increase in the use of automotive diesel engines are creating new opportunities for various emission control catalyst technologies.

To download free PDF brochure please go to https://www.lucintel.com/technology-emission-control-catalyst-market.aspx

Lucintel study finds that emission control catalyst technology is forecast to grow at 9% during next five years. Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) is the largest segment of this market and is growing at above average growth. BASF Catalysts, Johnson Matthey, Solvay, Umicore, Corning Incorporated, and Clariant Corporation are among the major players in the emission control catalyst market.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in the emission control catalyst market and has now published a comprehensive research report entitled "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Emission Control Catalyst Market". This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in emission control catalyst market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the emission control catalyst technology by application, technology, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Technology Type

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Technology Type

Trends and Forecasts by Technology Type [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF)

Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF)

Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)

Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Transportation

Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF)

Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF)

Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)

Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)

Industrial

Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF)

Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF)

Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)

Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)

Other

Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF)

Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF)

Diesel Oxidation Catalyst (DOC)

Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR)

Exhaust Gas Recirculation (EGR)

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Emission Control Catalyst Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Technology Type

This more than 150-pages of research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace.

