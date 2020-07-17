"Influencer Marketing Competes With Television for Advertising Budgets," According to Leading Influencer Marketing Agency, HypeFactory

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2020 / Artem Paulkin, Commercial Director of HypeFactory influencer marketing agency, told how technology will make influencer marketing the main channel for brands to communicate with their audience.

The global influencer marketing industry has been continually growing. The first great leap happened in 2016-2017, when the market almost doubled and reached $3 billion. During the period from 2017- 2019, it grew annually by another half and amounted to $6.5 billion.

Under lockdown, users began to spend more time on social networks and video services.

Nowadays, social media platforms where the influencer marketing industry is based are growing more and more. This also means that advertisers are spending more on promotional campaigns on these platforms.

Influencer marketing is no longer an experimental type of advertising. The technologies of analysis, selection of influencers and scaling of advertising campaigns that we have developed allow the industry to compete with television advertisement.

The trend will shift the focus on a combination of collaboration from millionaire influencers to influencers with a smaller audience.

It is more efficient to use a mix of influencers who are selected depending on the task and the need. Our work at HypeFactory with large customers such as Sberbank, Citymobil, Petrovax and Orimi Trade has shown that the cost of conversion of sales and clicks is much lower for business when we use mega-influencers combined with mid-level and micro-influencers.

There are advertisers who do require a more niche audience. In the project with Sberbank, HypeFactory targeted marketing campaigns to the migrants living in Moscow; with a well- known FMCG brand, it ran a campaign exclusively for a wealthy audience; and for Citymobil, it made a large-scale launch targeting 19 regions of the Russian Federation.

It is more profitable for an advertiser to rely on professionals to manage such work. Advertisers do not need to waste time on personal communication with bloggers: this is an unstructured and uncontrolled process.

HypeFactory has developed a tool for analyzing an influencer's audience: our technology allows us to analyze any influencer on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok by using 38 different metrics. HypeFactory can gain an understanding of his or her audience and evaluate its real volume (OTS). Thanks to this data, we can accurately identify specific leads for audiences, depending on the advertiser's goals.

A large audience and well-engaged account does not guarantee success of an advertising campaign.

Our development, based on artificial intelligence technology, allows us to create a detailed analysis of the audience. The algorithm analyzes 53 behavioral patterns of the audience, including syntactic and semantic analysis of the language, to determine authenticity of comments. Computer vision technology reads the image content and determines the age and gender of the audience, which allows us to target more accurately.

Using the algorithm, our technology checks accounts for suspicious behavioral patterns that were observed in bot accounts. Governments of some European countries, as well as, for example, Brazil, contact us in order to filter out fake accounts during social surveys on social networks.

The presence of fake followers on TikTok and YouTube are not such a frequent occurrence, but it depends on the industry and the purpose of an advertising campaign. Brands and the mass market, FMCG market and banking segments prefer Instagram. However, TikTok is the fastest-growing platform, and YouTube is the most efficient platform for influencers who have built an audience using gaming.

To determine the most effective strategy for promotion, you need examination. HypeFactory about a thousand placements per month around the world and collect a lot of data which our machine- learning algorithm is able to use to accurately determine. It is such opportunities that will make influencer marketing the main channel of communication with the audience in the short term.

