Lucintel: Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Door and Window Market

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2020 / The technologies in door and window have undergone significant change in recent years, with traditional wooden doors and windows to fiberglass doors and windows. The rising wave of new material technologies such as metal and plastic are creating significant potential for advanced door and window in various construction platforms due to its durability and aesthetically beautiful appearance.

In door and window market, various material technologies such as wood, metal, and plastic are used in the residential and non-residential applications. Increasing new construction, renovation activities, and rising consumer spending on home improvement are creating new opportunities for various door and window technologies.

To download report brochure please go to https://www.lucintel.com/technology-door-and-window-market.aspx

Lucintel study finds that door and window technology is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4% from 2019 to 2024. Lixil Group, Sanwa Holdings, YKK Group, Masonite International, and Pella are among the major players in the door and window market.

Lucintel, a leading global management consulting and market research firm with over 1,000 clients worldwide, has analyzed the technologies used in door and window market and it has now published a comprehensive research report titled "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Door and Window Market". This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential and other parameters of various technologies in door and window market.

The Lucintel report serves as a catalyst for growth as it provides a comprehensive data and analysis on trends, key drivers, and directions. The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the door and window technology by material technology, application, and region as follows:

Technology Readiness by Material Technology

Competitive Intensity and Regulatory Compliance

Disruption Potential by Material Technology

Trends and Forecasts by Material Technology [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Wooden Door and Window

Metallic Door and Window

Plastic Door and Window

Technology Trends and Forecasts by Application [$M shipment analysis from 2013 to 2024]:

Residential Wooden Door and Window Metallic Door and Window Plastic Door and Window

Non-Residential Wooden Door and Window Metallic Door and Window Plastic Door and Window



Technology Trends and Forecasts by Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013 to 2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

The Rest of the World

Latest Developments and Innovations in the Door and Window Technologies

Companies / Ecosystems

Strategic Opportunities by Material Technology

