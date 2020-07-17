Data highlights the performance benefits of HYPERVIT Dual Blade Vitrectomy Probe including reduced pulsatile motion and more effective cutting

Latest updates to NGENUITY 3D Visualization System to be launched at meeting and available to vitreoretinal surgeons at the end of July

COVID-19 resources and interactive tools offered at the Alcon virtual booth, as well as additional retina research to be presented

Regulatory News:

Alcon, the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, will present key data highlighting advancements in vitreoretinal surgery during the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS) 2020 virtual annual meeting, taking place July 24-26. New data about the effectiveness of the HYPERVIT Dual Blade Vitrectomy Probe and other retina surgical platforms will be presented. The company will also host a virtual exhibit booth, complete with information on product innovations including latest updates to the NGENUITY 3D Visualization System (NGENUITY 1.4), which improves and streamlines user experience.

"During our current, ever-changing health landscape, it's important that we continue to advance research and innovations in vitreoretinal surgery to help provide ophthalmologists with leading technology to safely meet the needs of patients," said Sergio Duplan, President, North America. "We look forward to connecting with retina surgeons through interactive resources and activities in our virtual booth, as well as by sharing key updates on our innovative technologies and research, including HYPERVIT and NGENUITY."

HYPERVIT Dual Blade Vitrectomy Probe Provides More Stability and Improved Performance

The HYPERVITDual Blade Vitrectomy Probe enhances stability and control during microincision vitrectomy.1 New data presented at ASRS will demonstrate how the HYPERVIT20,000 cpm probe may provide more continuous engagement, more effective cutting and less repulsion of both soft and hard cataracts than single cutting 7,500 cpm probes. Additionally, another study will show HYPERVIT20,000 cpm probes may provide more optimal vitreous aspiration near the port than previous generation single-cutting probes, such as the ULTRAVIT 10,000 cpm probe.

Poster Presentation : Dual Cutting 20,000 cpm Probe Aspiration of Retained Lens Fragment, Presented by Dr. Martin Charles.

: Dual Cutting 20,000 cpm Probe Aspiration of Retained Lens Fragment, Presented by Dr. Martin Charles. Poster Presentation: Analysis of Vitreous Motion During 25+Ga Dual Cutting 20,000 cpm Probe Aspiration, Presented by Dr. Dina Abulon.

"During retina surgery, having a controlled workspace with minimal movement helps drive efficiency," said Dr. Martin Charles, Co-director at Centro Oftalmológico Dr. Daniel Charles S.A. in Argentina. "HYPERVITenables me to get closer to the membrane right above the retina with a more stable movement closer to the port and more precise pulsatile motion. In the study we are presenting at the meeting, the findings confirm the advanced performance of this probe and why it's a more efficient option for retina surgery."

New NGENUITY 1.4 Improves Workflow in the Operating Room

Building on the advanced technology and enhanced visualization of the NGENUITY 3D Visualization System, Alcon will launch the NGENUITY 1.4 upgrade at ASRS. The upgrade includes a color optimization and a streamlined DATAFUSIONTM setup, including a unified CONSTELLATION workflow, allowing retina surgeons to track key surgical parameters in real-time during surgery. These advancements enhance the surgical cockpit, while also helping improve patient outcomes and surgeon ergonomics during surgery. 2,3 These workflow improvements, plus the enhanced visualization, supports surgeons in flexibility of operating room spacing and setup when performing surgeries in the current COVID-19 environment.

Additional benefits for retina surgeons include:

Enhancements to the CONSTELLATION system, including: Robustness and workflow improvements 4 Image linking and simplified mapping to image modes 5

Improved user experience with light temperature and color image modes, minimizing the need for NGENUITY System white balance by providing easy to access light temperature settings.6

This latest version of the NGENUITY System will be available for the anterior segment as well later this month. Updated new features for cataract surgeons include simultaneous viewing of the CENTURIONVision System surgical parameters for real-time surgical feedback and ORA VerifEye+cart data and aberrometer reticle displayed on NGENUITY.

Examining Intraocular Pressure in Microincision Vitrectomy Surgery

Key data presented at the meeting will evaluate efficacy, stability in intraocular pressure during surgery, the number of intra- and post-operative complications and the use of smaller gauge instruments and surgical platforms offered by CONSTELLATIONVision System and ACCURUS.

Poster Presentation : A Systematic Literature Review on Microincision Vitrectomy Surgery Tools in Controlling Intraocular Pressure Fluctuations in Vitreoretinal Diseases, Presented by Dr. Maria Berrocal, et al.

: A Systematic Literature Review on Microincision Vitrectomy Surgery Tools in Controlling Intraocular Pressure Fluctuations in Vitreoretinal Diseases, Presented by Dr. Maria Berrocal, et al. Poster Presentation: A Systematic Literature Review on the Safety and Reduction of Complications with Microincision Vitrectomy Surgery Tools in Vitreoretinal Diseases, Presented by Dr. Caroline Baumal, et al.

Virtual Interactive Resources and Networking Opportunities

Visit the virtual Alcon booth to learn more about Alcon's corporate giving and how the company is continuing to support communities, doctors and patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual booth will also feature 3D product renderings and on-demand content, including case videos and discussions from previous retina broadcasts.

About Vitreoretinal Surgery

Vitreoretinal surgery is a sub-specialty of ophthalmology focused in diseases and surgery of the back of the eye including the retina and the vitreous body of the eye. The retina is a light-sensitive area that includes the macula, which is made-up of light-sensitive cells that provide sharp, detailed vision. The vitreous body of the eye is a clear gel that fills the space between the retina and the lens. The retina, the macula, and the vitreous body can all be subject to various diseases and conditions that can lead to blindness or vision loss and may require the attention of a vitreoretinal surgeon.

ABOUT ALCON

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 20,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com

References

Irannejad A, Tambat S, Abulon DJK. Retropulsion and mass flow of 27-gauge vitrectomy probes: comparison of dual-blade/flat-tipped probes and single-blade/beveled probes. Poster presented at: 18th Congress of the European Society of Retina Specialists; September 20-23, 2018; Vienna, Austria. Eckardt, C, Paulo, EB. Heads-up surgery for vitreoretinal procedures: an experimental and clinical study. Retina. 2016;36(1):137-47. doi:10.1097/IAE.0000000000000689. Yin L, Sarangapani R. Assessment of visual attributes for NGENUITY 3D Visualization System 1.0 for digitally assisted vitreoretinal surgery. Alcon Modeling and Simulation. December 2017. Alcon data on file, November 2019. Alcon data on file, November 2019. Alcon data on file, November 2019.

