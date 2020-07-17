Rising Biosciences, Inc. Propels Q2 Revenues to Nearly $350,000 Due to Exceptional Growth of Oxi Thyme Division

SANDUSKY, OH / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2020 / Rising Biosciences, Inc. (OTC PINK:RBII) CEO Arthur Hall announced significant revenue growth to nearly $350,000 in Q2 as sales and reception of the company's Oxi Thyme have escalated dramatically.

"The activity over the last three months has been incredible", said Hall. "We have already outgrown our original bottling plant and are in the process of building a second bottling facility in South Florida.

Currently, we are operating in 14 states, servicing 74 regions from Anchorage, AK to Key West, FL, with more going on line each week."

Oxi Thyme has introduced a proprietary system designed to sanitize and disinfect varying facilities in the current challenging environment, quickly and cost effectively. Utilizing a proprietary formulated EPA registered Hydrogen Peroxide disinfectant, developed with a surfactant, or surface active agent, Oxi Thyme improves efficiency by lowering surface tension. The addition of a surfactant and the use of an atomizing ULV (ultra low volume) or HVLP (high volume, low pressure) fogging system allows the droplets of disinfectant to disperse more evenly and cover larger surface areas, creating a no touch solution to sanitizing large areas quickly and efficiently leaving no toxic residue.

"We are living in challenging times", Hall added, "and experiencing a dramatic climate of change with this Covid-19 pandemic. People are struggling to establish what our new normal will be with respect to safety standards. Oxi Thyme has heard the call and we are here to help!"

About Rising Biosciences, Inc.

About Rising Biosciences Inc. - In addition to Oxi Thyme, RBII operates three distinct business units. The first business unit is a physicians practice management company focused on the proper use of cannabis for the treatment of chronic pain, opioid addiction, and terminal patients. The second business unit is a research and development company focusing on oral and topical pharmaceuticals within the strict standards set forward by the pharmaceutical compounding industry and the FDA. The third business unit offers cutting edge behavioral health medical treatment for substance addiction from branches throughout the Midwest.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT INFO: For Investor Inquiries: IR@risingbiosciences.com

SOURCE: Rising Biosciences, Inc.

