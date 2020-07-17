SuperB Grace Ltd: Steve Tsou, RRMine Global CEO, was Invited to NASDAQ for an Exclusive Interview with Jane King

HONG KONG, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / July 17, 2020 / Steve Tsou, RRMine Global CEO, was invited to attend the NASDAQ cooperated program Innovators with Jane King and he will share the definition, history and development plan of RRMine on 12th July. On behalf of China's computing power industry, he will have a one-on-one dialogue with Jane King as the CEO of a TOP10 Mining firm.

The program aired on Kron-TV in San Francisco and the full video was also published on official social media like Youtube (LilaMax Media) and the financial website TheStreet with more than 700,000 followers on Twitter.

JANE: STEVE, RRMINE HAS A UNIQUE BUSINESS MODEL, EXPLAIN WHAT YOU ARE DOING?

Steve: RRmine is the first decentralized computing asset management and trading platform based on blockchain technology, which provides open and transparent computing assets on-chain, pricing, trading, and other online market services to global customers.

The core of RRmine digital economic model is around computing power assets. The underlying computing power is technical services, directly affecting cryptos, data, and digitization of physical assets. With the development of the digital economy, there is enormous room for growth in the computing power market.

The economic model behind is very innovative and is a stability mechanism and matching mechanism. On the one hand, it reduces the cost of the current market suppliers. On the other hand, it reduces the users' entry threshold. Therefore, real Web 3.0 is a digital economy. Compared with the traditional Internet model, it is very light assets.

To simplify, RRMine is a decentralized hashrate marketplace. We can buy, keep, and trade-off the hashrate plan.

JANE: CAN YOU GIVE ME A HISTORY OF THE COMPANY? WHEN WERE YOU FOUNDED?

Steve: RRMine was founded in 2017, the time before BTC rocket up. Our vision is that everyone can easily have the computing power and Sharing is our belief. The most basic unit is computing power. Computing power is "new energy," or I will call it "digital oil." In the past three years, we have two key initiatives:

1, contributing to launching a global intelligent computing network, BHP public chain, which is a trusted-based community and technology development; 2, Be part of the decentralized cloud computing ecosystem empowered by XnMatrix, the decentralized computing power platform.

For example, XM is similar to the AWS, RRmine is identical to the Amazon Shopping, and other companies play roles such as payment and computing applications in the ecosystem.

As a result, RRmine is rapidly expanding with the help of ecological synergy, ranking as the first computing power asset platform (according to the third party). In particular, we recently launched Filecoin products, relying on the high expectations of IPFS technology in the ecosystem. It has formed the world's largest Filecoin mining pool. RRMINE's Filecoin computing power products have sold out in 1 minute and 20 seconds, hitting a blockchain product record.

JANE: WHAT ARE THE ADVANTAGES OF RRMINE COMPARED WITH OTHER BITCOIN MINING OPERATIONS?

Steve: RRMINE is not a mining firm, but a computing asset management platform. All competitions of our single product can achieve a win-win situation on our platform model on a compliance basis. In the current market stage, the platform technology is a tool, and our core solution is positioning and pricing of computing power. In terms of part of our capacity and products, There are three advantages.

First is Flexibility. As a beginner, you can play safely. Buy Classic Plan, you can renew for free or trade-off to get money back. Second is Affordability--as little as 1 Th to start your mining career. The third is Reliability. With years of operation, we have over 100,000 RRMiners and over 100,000 Mining Rigs. We are very confident that all the customers have earned some profit.

JANE: INSTABILITY AND RISK ARE THE BIGGEST CONCERNS FOR MINERS, HOW DO YOU ADDRESS THAT?

Steve: BTC price fluctuations are always an issue, which happens to be the value of RRMine platform. We provide products with multiple periods and offer a C2C trading market to meet the risk preferences of different customers. We hedge risks through different lock-in periods. Our platform is to smooth the high wave curve of BTC.

We try to ease that uncertainty by 3 points. Firstly, Scale-up. Our buying power helps us to cost down the price of energy and mining rigs. Secondly, Globalize. We have different hashrate suppliers from different countries like China, the USA, Canada, and Russia, to reduce our risk. Thirdly, the team of experts. We have lots of engineers to resolve technical issues and experienced management to plan for potential threats. Our new Filecoin mining plan is a good example. We offer BTC hashrate as an incentive before Mainnet launches.

JANE: WHAT ARE YOUR GOALS FOR RRMINE IN THE NEXT 1 TO 3 YEARS?

Steve: The most important is still our global expansion. We have deployed more than ten branches and 20 community nodes around the world, which will play an essential role in 2020. In 2019, the Majority of RRMiners was from Asia, and in 2020, we will keep expanding our business to the other parts of the world

The second is the launch of our new computing power categories. We have launched Filecoin computing power and AI computing power emerging in the market in the coming quarter. Besides, we will further optimize and upgrade the current product portfolio for crypto computing power.

The other is the derivative services DEX and DeFi for computing power products and users. From 2020 to 2022, the DEX business volume will increase significantly with the realization of the underlying real-time pricing function. The layout of the DeFi business has been launched at the end of 2019 and will be completed in 2020 to meet users' needs further.

The above three key points are synergistic with our ecology. Everyone is welcome to participate in RRMine and become the computing power ecology enabler.

