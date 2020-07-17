Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Results of General Meeting Revised

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Results of General Meeting Revised

17 July 2020

On 24 June 2020, the Company issued a Circular and convening a General Meeting of the Company.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Circular which is available on the Company's website:

https://mlcapman.com/manchester-london-investment-trust-plc/

The Board announces that, at the General Meeting held at 11.55 am yesterday at 12a Princes Gate Mews, London, SW7 2PS, all resolutions were passed.

The votes were all cast by poll not proxy as previously stated.

The total number of votes cast in relation to each Resolution was as follows:

Resolution Votes for Votes against Votes at Chairman's discretion Shares marked as votes withheld / abstentions Resolution 1 (Ordinary resolution) - To authorise the Board to allot shares in addition to existing authorities 3,845,198 410,882 1,025 4,349 Resolution 2 (Special resolution) - To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in limited circumstances in relation to the issue of Ordinary Shares 3,835,383 421,498 1,025 3,548 Resolution 3 (Ordinary resolution) - To approve the issue of New Ordinary Shares to the Related Party by way of any issue & approve the issue to the Related Party on the 12th February 2020 3,836,681 416,276 1,025 7,472

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

Enquiries: M&L Capital Management Ltd ir@mlcapman.com

END.