Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Results of General Meeting Revised
London, July 17
MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
(the "Company")
Results of General Meeting Revised
17 July 2020
On 24 June 2020, the Company issued a Circular and convening a General Meeting of the Company.
The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Circular which is available on the Company's website:
https://mlcapman.com/manchester-london-investment-trust-plc/
The Board announces that, at the General Meeting held at 11.55 am yesterday at 12a Princes Gate Mews, London, SW7 2PS, all resolutions were passed.
The votes were all cast by poll not proxy as previously stated.
The total number of votes cast in relation to each Resolution was as follows:
|Resolution
|Votes for
|Votes against
|Votes at Chairman's discretion
|Shares marked as votes withheld / abstentions
|Resolution 1 (Ordinary resolution) - To authorise the Board to allot shares in addition to existing authorities
|3,845,198
|410,882
|1,025
|4,349
|Resolution 2 (Special resolution) - To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in limited circumstances in relation to the issue of Ordinary Shares
|3,835,383
|421,498
|1,025
|3,548
|Resolution 3 (Ordinary resolution) - To approve the issue of New Ordinary Shares to the Related Party by way of any issue & approve the issue to the Related Party on the 12th February 2020
|3,836,681
|416,276
|1,025
|7,472
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10
Enquiries: M&L Capital Management Ltd ir@mlcapman.com
END.