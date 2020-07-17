UK Mortgages Ltd - Net Asset Value

UK MORTGAGES LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440)



LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59

Final Net Asset Value



FUND NAME NAV ISIN NAV DATE UK Mortgages Limited £0.7942 GG00BXDZMK63 31st May 2020



UKML RNS: Commentary accompanying UK Mortgages Limited May 2020 NAV

The UKML NAV per share was calculated for May 2020 month end at 79.42 pence per share, a decrease of 0.01 pence per share.

Income earned from the Company's underlying investments combined with the pull to par effect from the Oat Hill No. 1 transaction generated a gain in NAV of over 0.20 pence per share, despite the pull to par being slightly lower this month due to the ongoing reduction in the yield curve and the full realisation of the Bank of England base rate cuts in March. This gain was offset by movements in the valuation level of the interest rate swaps held across the portfolios which fell in-line with swap rates during May. As stated in previous commentaries, the impact on the NAV of the swap MTM is limited to the proportion which is deemed ineffective under IFRS 9 accounting standards.

Meanwhile, the Company's investments continue to perform in line with expectations.

More details will be available in the Company's next factsheet to be published shortly.

Date:17 July 2020

