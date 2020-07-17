Targeting specific segments makes it easier to communicate with your customers with relevant messages and more personalized approaches that resonate

Quantzig can help you build customer profiles using advanced analytics methodologies to better understand your customers and enhance decision-making

Quantzig, a leader in delivering scalable analytics solutions and data science services, today announced the completion of its recent article that sheds light on why businesses must focus on building customer profiles

Key highlights-

Understanding similar traits amongst your customer base enables you to segment them into homogenous groups

The customer profile and segmentation solutions offered by Quantzig helps in devising marketing strategies based on customer needs and demographics.

The importance of customer segmentation lies in the fact that it allows businesses to reach out to end-users with specific requirements.

"Customer profiling will help you to understand your customers, highlighting who they are, what they look like, their interests and wants," says a customer segmentation analytics expert at Quantzig

Customer profiling helps businesses to analyze customer traits and classify them into homogenous segments based on their requirements. It is a complex process in which customers are bifurcated into groups sharing similar characteristics. A customer profile template allows a business to know who the customers are, what they do, and where they do it. As a result, businesses get to define its audience and engage with them in a better way. Read the complete article for comprehensive insights: https://bit.ly/30cyEfn

Benefits of Customer Profile and Segmentation

Tailor relevant audience- Customer profile enables businesses to tailor communications based on the specific interests of the customer. This, as a result, enhances customer engagement, experience, and ultimately improves sales. Enhance response rates- Customer profile and segmentation help organizations in communicating with the right segment of people at the right time. This helps in driving better results from marketing campaigns and sales. Enhanced response rates initiate a nurturing process that leads the potential prospects through the buying process. Improve customer acquisition- A customer profile helps in understanding the best and potential customers and this, in turn, helps businesses to look for prospects with the same characteristics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200717005138/en/

