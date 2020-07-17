With effect from July 20, 2020, the subscription rights in Nasdaq will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including July 30, 2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: BINV TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014684478 Order book ID: 199770 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from July 20, 2020, the paid subscription shares in BioInvent International AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including August 12, 2020. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: BINV BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0014684486 Order book ID: 199771 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB