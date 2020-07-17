Regulatory News:

NANOBIOTIX (Paris:NANO) (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205 the ''Company'') a late clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to the treatment of cancer, today announced its unaudited revenue for the second quarter of 2020 as well as for the first half of 2020.

Revenue for the second quarter of 2020 (unaudited)

In K€ Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Revenue 13.4 23.5 31.9 5.2 Of which licenses Of which services 13.4 23.5 31.9 5.2

Revenue for the six months ended June 30th, 2020 (unaudited)

In K€ Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 Revenue 36.9 37.1 Of which licenses Of which services 36.9 37.1

Activity and results

Nanobiotix's revenue for the second quarter 2020 and for the first half of 2020 amounted to €13.4k and €36.9k respectively.

Most of the revenue generated by the Company during these periods result from the cross-charge to its partner, PharmaEngine, of shared external contract research organization costs pursuant to the license and collaboration agreement.

The amount of cash and cash equivalent as of June 30, 2020 is €26.6m. This amount reflects in particular the payment by HSBC of a €5m State-Guaranteed Loan (prêt garanti par l'Etat or PGE) granted pursuant to an agreement approved on June 22, 2020. The second PGE of €5m granted by Bpifrance has been received on July 17, 2020.

In April 2020, the Company provided updates on clinical development continuity in the context of the COVID-19 crisis. In light of the pandemic and to protect the interests of employees, patients, partners, and shareholders, Nanobiotix made organizational adjustments to control costs while priorities regarding clinical development remained unchanged.

Nanobiotix also announced that the protocol for the phase I clinical trial for NBTXR3 in pancreatic cancer under its clinical collaboration with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center has been allowed to proceed by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

At ASCO 2020, Nanobiotix announced positive new data from the expansion part of its phase I trial, evaluating the potential of first-in-class NBTXR3 activated by radiation therapy to improve treatment outcomes for elderly patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer ineligible for chemotherapy or intolerant to cetuximab. In particular, the analysis of 30 evaluable patients for efficacy showed a primary tumor objective response rate of 83%, including a complete response rate of 60% in the target lesion.

At AACR 2020, Curadigm, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, presented results demonstrating that its novel "Nanoprimer" technology could potentially improve the efficacy of therapeutics delivered intravenously (IV). In the study, the Nanoprimer was paired with RNA-based therapeutics and showed to improve treatment outcomes up to 50%.

On June 17, 2020, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) provided feedback necessary to proceed with the design of NANORAY-312, a pivotal phase III trial investigating NBTXR3 for elderly head and neck cancer patients ineligible for platinum-based chemotherapy. The FDA also accepted the NBTXR3 chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) development plan to support the future New Drug Application (NDA) for the product and its use in the NANORAY-312 phase III clinical trial.

Next financial press release: half year results September 4, 2020

About NANOBIOTIX: www.nanobiotix.com

Incorporated in 2003, Nanobiotix is a leading, clinical-stage nanomedicine company pioneering new approaches to significantly change patient outcomes by bringing nanophysics to the heart of the cell.

The Nanobiotix philosophy is rooted in designing pioneering, physical-based approaches to bring highly effective and generalized solutions to address unmet medical needs and challenges.

Nanobiotix's first-in-class, proprietary lead technology, NBTXR3, aims to expand radiotherapy benefits for millions of cancer patients. Nanobiotix's Immuno-Oncology development program has the potential to bring a new dimension to cancer immunotherapies.

Nanobiotix is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: NANO ISIN: FR0011341205; Bloomberg: NANO: FP). The Company's headquarters are in Paris, France with a U.S. affiliate in Cambridge, MA, and European affiliates in Spain and Germany. The Company also possesses a subsidiary, Curadigm, located in Paris, France and Cambridge, MA in the U.S.

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Nanobiotix and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Nanobiotix considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the universal registration document of Nanobiotix registered with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) under number R.20-010 on May 12, 2020 (a copy of which is available on www.nanobiotix.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Nanobiotix operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Nanobiotix or not currently considered material by Nanobiotix. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Nanobiotix to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

