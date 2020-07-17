Dynamic Yield Recognized by Gartner as a Leader in Personalization Engines for Third Consecutive Year

Industry pioneer positioned highest in the Leaders quadrant for ability to execute

NEW YORK, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamic Yield , the Experience Optimization platform, today announced it has been positioned highest for ability to execute in the Leader's quadrant of Gartner's 2020 Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines.* Dynamic Yield has been named a Leader in the analyst firm's annual report for the third consecutive year. A complimentary copy of the report is available from Dynamic Yield here .

"We believe being named a leader by Gartner for the third year in a row is strong validation for the value our platform creates for brands, who use it to effectively create and optimize meaningful digital experiences for their customers," said Liad Agmon, CEO of Dynamic Yield. "Personalization has become a strategic initiative for any company who cares about its customers, and we are seeing an increasing number of product and engineering teams integrating our API products deeper into their tech stack, creating powerful frameworks for their digital marketing teams to quickly segment, test, and optimize new user experiences."

Dynamic Yield was evaluated alongside 12 other solution providers in the industry. According to the report, "Vendors are judged on Gartner's view of their ability and success in making their vision a market reality that customers believe is differentiated and are prepared to buy into.' Further, "Vendors are rated on Gartner's view of their understanding of how market forces can be exploited to create value for customers and opportunity for themselves."

Why Dynamic Yield feels it was recognized as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant:

Ease of use - Marketers and non-technical users are able to run complex tests through a simple UI and streamlined workflows without having to rely on developers.

- Marketers and non-technical users are able to run complex tests through a simple UI and streamlined workflows without having to rely on developers. Performance - Machine learning-powered personalization maximizes revenue opportunities by leveraging self-trained models for predicting the next best product or piece of content

- Machine learning-powered personalization maximizes revenue opportunities by leveraging self-trained models for predicting the next best product or piece of content Agility & control - Teams have access to all of the tools they need to quickly test and build relevant digital experiences under one roof - with flexible implementation options.

- Teams have access to all of the tools they need to quickly test and build relevant digital experiences under one roof - with flexible implementation options. Cross-disciplinary - Applications for personalization expand beyond traditional eCommerce into customer experience management for travel, finance, iGaming, media, and more.

In addition to industry recognition, the company also received positive reviews from customers. On April 1st, 2020, a Gartner Peer Insights reviewer wrote, "My overall experience with Dynamic Yield has been nothing but positive! I have never experienced a more professional and helpful onboarding process with any other vendor, and the level of service since has been outstanding. The platform itself has more than met our expectations, and the time to market for new experiments, personalization campaigns, and personalized product recommendations is next to nothing. Dynamic Yield is incredibly intuitive to use and can be utilized by anyone, ranging from non-techy marketers and content producers to the nerdiest of developers."**

The recognition from Gartner represents the latest for Dynamic Yield, which was presented with the prestigious Visionary Innovation Leadership Award by Frost & Sullivan earlier this year. The company also won two Top Rated awards in the eCommerce Personalization and A/B Testing categories by TrustRadius, the most trusted site for business technology reviews. Most recently, the company was named a Market Leader by FeaturedCustomers , a customer reference platform. Today, Dynamic Yield powers personalized experiences for more than 350 brands across the globe in industries such as eCommerce, finance, iGaming, travel, and media.

About Dynamic Yield

Dynamic Yield helps enterprise brands quickly deliver and test personalized, optimized, and synchronized digital customer interactions. Marketing, Product, Development, and eCommerce teams from more than 350 global companies are using Dynamic Yield's Experience Optimization platform as the technology layer on top of existing CMS or Commerce solutions, to iterate faster and algorithmically match content, products, and offers to each individual for the acceleration of long-term business value. Dynamic Yield Ltd. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of McDonald's Corporation.

