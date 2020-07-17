EY and IBM expand global alliance to help organizations accelerate their digital transformation

- Combines IBM's premier technology consulting services with EY leading strategy and business consulting capabilities

- Provides clients with specialized hybrid cloud functionalities including Red Hat OpenShift, as well as IBM Watson, IBM Blockchain, 5G and edge computing technologies

- Dedicated EY professionals with broad experience across IBM's leading technologies to help solve significant client challenges

LONDON and ARMONK, New York, July 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EY and IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announce an enhanced, global multi-year alliance designed to help organizations accelerate digital transformation and improve client outcomes, including leveraging the hybrid cloud capabilities of Red Hat OpenShift, as well as IBM Watson, IBM Blockchain and IBM's 5G and edge technologies. Together, IBM and EY professionals will focus on helping clients modernize and transform their businesses.

Carmine Di Sibio, EY Global Chairman and CEO, says:

"The EY-IBM Alliance is built on providing differentiating and transformational business value for clients. As organizations learn how to adapt to today's new normal, leveraging the cloud, AI, analytics and other technologies have become increasingly important. IBM is a proven leader in hybrid cloud and AI, and together we're developing innovative solutions to help provide the sustainability and resiliency that assist clients to operate and lead today, and in the years to come, as they reframe their future amidst an unpredictable and rapidly evolving environment."

EY and IBM teams will provide additional joint consulting and systems integration capabilities to help deliver long-term value to clients. The combination of EY market leading strategy and global business consulting services, and dedicated EY professionals with broad experience across IBM's leading technologies, alongside IBM's premier consulting technology practice and powerful hybrid cloud and AI capabilities, will help clients address significant business challenges. In addition, the alliance will continue to support multiple functional areas comprising M&A, finance, HR, legal, tax, risk and compliance, supply chain and asset management to assist clients in business and workforce transformations, and cloud strategies.

Arvind Krishna, IBM Chief Executive Officer, says:

"Expanding this global alliance bolsters our ability to bring our hybrid cloud and AI capabilities to clients. The EY organization is a leader in driving large and complex client transformations. Combining EY teams' breadth of industry and regulatory knowledge, technology capabilities and longstanding strategy and business consulting leadership, with IBM's powerful technology and Red Hat OpenShift's open hybrid cloud portfolio, will play a key role in accelerating our clients' journeys to the cloud."

The expanded collaboration with IBM is a key component of the EY commitment to growing and strengthening its diversified, connected and intelligent ecosystem of alliances. EY professionals help clients orchestrate their own ecosystem relationships and provide insight and trusted intelligence from EY alliances. As a global leader in driving large scale, complex client transformations, EY Consulting also helps clients focus on facilitating innovation, driving digital transformation and utilizing advanced technology. Working with IBM will include the creation of joint offerings with the EY developer ecosystem and provides access to IBM's leading enterprise technologies to help drive results for clients.

The expanded alliance also marks EY professionals' access to the IBM public cloud ecosystem. The new initiative supports global system integrators and independent software vendors to help their clients modernize and transform mission-critical workloads with RedHat OpenShift for any cloud environment, including IBM public cloud. The IBM public cloud's security leadership, enterprise-grade capabilities and support for open source technologies are designed to differentiate and extend on hybrid cloud capabilities for enterprise workloads.

