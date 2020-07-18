Anzeige
WKN: A0MJ2F ISIN: FR0010428771 Ticker-Symbol: XXT 
Frankfurt
17.07.20
08:03 Uhr
2,190 Euro
-0,020
-0,90 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OL GROUPE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OL GROUPE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1702,21017.07.
OL GROUPE: TRANSFER OF OUMAR SOLET TO RB SALZBURG

Lyon, 17 July 2020


Olympique Lyonnais will transfer Oumar Solet to the Austrian club RB Salzburg as of 26 July 2020 for €4.5 million, plus up to €4 million in incentives and an earn-out of 15% of any future capital gain.


Oumar Solet joined OL in January 2018 from Laval and played in four matches with the professional team, including two Ligue 1 and two French cup matches. He suffered a torn cruciate ligament in early 2020, from which he has fully recovered.


Olympique Lyonnais wishes Oumar every success for the continuation of his career with RB Salzburg.


OL Groupe

Tel.: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email: investisseurs@ol.fr

www.ol.fr
Euronext Paris - Segment B

Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Services -
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: OLG.PA
Bloomberg: OLG FP
ICB: 5755 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ymxxk5ZrkpidmJyfZJZtbmVoZmiXmpabm2bKxZdxlpvKaZ6Syplpb5aVZm9lmGhr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-64335-olg-170720-transfert-solet-gb.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
