OL GROUPE: TRANSFER OF OUMAR SOLET TO RB SALZBURG

Lyon, 17 July 2020



Olympique Lyonnais will transfer Oumar Solet to the Austrian club RB Salzburg as of 26 July 2020 for €4.5 million, plus up to €4 million in incentives and an earn-out of 15% of any future capital gain.



Oumar Solet joined OL in January 2018 from Laval and played in four matches with the professional team, including two Ligue 1 and two French cup matches. He suffered a torn cruciate ligament in early 2020, from which he has fully recovered.



Olympique Lyonnais wishes Oumar every success for the continuation of his career with RB Salzburg.





OL Groupe



Tel.: +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65



Email: investisseurs@ol.fr



www.ol.fr

Euronext Paris - Segment B



Indices: CAC Small - CAC Mid & Small - CAC All-Tradable - CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Services -

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: OLG.PA

Bloomberg: OLG FP

ICB: 5755 Recreational services



------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

ymxxk5ZrkpidmJyfZJZtbmVoZmiXmpabm2bKxZdxlpvKaZ6Syplpb5aVZm9lmGhr

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-64335-olg-170720-transfert-solet-gb.pdf