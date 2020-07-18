OL GROUPE: TRANSFER OF OUMAR SOLET TO RB SALZBURG

Lyon, 17 July 2020
Olympique Lyonnais will transfer Oumar Solet to the Austrian club RB Salzburg as of 26 July 2020 for €4.5 million, plus up to €4 million in incentives and an earn-out of 15% of any future capital gain.
Oumar Solet joined OL in January 2018 from Laval and played in four matches with the professional team, including two Ligue 1 and two French cup matches. He suffered a torn cruciate ligament in early 2020, from which he has fully recovered.
Olympique Lyonnais wishes Oumar every success for the continuation of his career with RB Salzburg.
