Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 18.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Die nächste Vegan-Rakete mit erster großer Meilensteinmeldung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
18.07.2020 | 21:56
107 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rocky 2020: Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente Salutes Civil Rights Heroes Congressman John T. Lewis and the Rev. C.T. Vivian on Their Passing July 17, 2020

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 18, 2020 / Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente salutes civil rights heroes Congressman John T. Lewis and the Rev. C.T. Vivian on their passing July 17, 2020, "They gave voice to the voiceless and empowered the powerless."

Although their life's work was not completed, Congressman John T. Lewis and the Rev. C.T. Vivian, two civil rights icons who died yesterday, can rest in peace with the knowledge that the movement in which they were such powerful forces will endure - and that because of the tens of millions of people they inspired to join the fight for a more just world, their work will continue, and must continue.

In that sense, although physically gone, they will always be present among us in spirit as millions more now grasp and take up their banner in the struggle to create a better America in which everyone - regardless of color, religious belief, sexual orientation, education or national origin - truly has unfettered access to America's often elusive promise of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Their legacy is that they gave voice to the voiceless and empowered the powerless among our often-marginalized minorities. They dedicated their lives to the proposition that the creation of a culture of true and lasting equality in America, although still a dream, as the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. declared almost six decades ago, is achievable if one not only believes wholeheartedly that it can be but also toils courageously and selflessly toward that goal - as both of these civil rights heroes did up until their final day on this earth.

About Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente

Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente has won the presidential nomination of The Alliance Party and Reform Party for the 2020 election.

Direct Media Inquiries to:

Michelle M. Griffith, APR
michelle@clearviewcom.com
813-597-8189

SOURCE: Rocky 2020



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/597964/Roque-Rocky-De-La-Fuente-Salutes-Civil-Rights-Heroes-Congressman-John-T-Lewis-and-the-Rev-CT-Vivian-on-Their-Passing-July-17-2020

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.