A1 Telekom Austria Group: A1 Telekom Austria Group, a provider of digital services and communications solutions in Central and Eastern Europe with around 25 million customers, announced its results for the second quarter and the first half of 2020, ending June 30, 2020. In 2. quarter Group total revenues decreased by 2.4% to Euro 1,095.7 mn, due to lower equipment revenues and roaming losses as well as lower other operating income, following a real estate sale in Austria in the comparison period. Additionally, revenues were also impacted by negative FX effects stemming mainly from Bela- rus and to a lower extent from Croatia. Excluding FX and one-off effects, total revenues remained stable (-0.2%). In first half sales increased by 0,4 % to Euro 2,221.7 mn. The net result for Q2 was ...

