WKA adds to GRS' worldwide presence, expertise in major and complex losses

Global Risk Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management solutions, is pleased to announce it has acquired William Kramer Associates (WKA).

WKA, based in Avon, Connecticut, and with offices across the United States, specializes in large and complex claims as well as litigation management. The acquisition of WKA and its experienced team are part of an ongoing strategy to expand GRS' product offerings, business lines and market presence throughout the world.

"With WKA joining our Complex Claims Solutions business unit, we have a much greater presence in global markets, a brand name in that space, and deep expertise," said Arthur "Kip" Radigan, CEO and President of GRS. "We are continuing to enhance our ability to handle the largest industrial claims in the USA and other parts of the world, complementing also our Environmental Risk Management Solutions Group."

"Bill Kramer and William Kramer Associates have been successful in the major and complex loss insurance sector for decades," said Michael Reeves, GRS' Complex Claims Loss Executive, based in London. "WKA is a recognized name with a solid reputation in many of the global insurance centres, and this agreement represents a tangible sign of our intention to grow our complex claims solutions business both in the US and internationally."

GRS' Complex Claims Solutions (CCS) specializes in large and complex property claims, which often involve third-party losses. WKA adjusters have extensive experience in such claims across a range of industries, including oil and gas, energy, mining, manufacturing, and real estate.

"This acquisition is good news for WKA clients," explained William J. Kramer. "As part of GRS, we now can offer smaller property and casualty claim services as well as environmental risk management services. GRS has a long track record of excelling in those areas of the business. We've always admired the capabilities of GRS, and we see this acquisition as highly positive for serving our clients together."

"Both GRS and WKA have similar business cultures and are focused on building long-lasting business relationships," said Radigan. "Both companies believe in always doing the right thing, putting customers first, doing what we say we will do, and being innovative."

Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Global Risk Solutions

Global Risk Solutions enables corporate and insurance industry clients to quickly and effectively respond to property and casualty claims, natural catastrophes and environmental events by delivering people, process and technology to manage risk and contain costs. Headquartered in Miami, with global reach and offices in London and throughout the United States, we offer a diverse range of claims adjusting and environmental risk management services. For more information, please visit www.globalrisksolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200719005036/en/

Contacts:

Kip Radigan

President and CEO

Global Risk Solutions, Inc.

941.907.4773

kradigan@globalrisksolutions.com