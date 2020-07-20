Ehline Law Firm: Prize Winning Law Firm Ehline Law Opens Office in Torrance

Ehline Law Brings its A Game to Torrance

TORRANCE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / The Ehline Law firm is well known in the greater Los Angeles area for their award winning defense of innocent accident victims. The firm, headed by retired disabled Marine Michael Ehline gained its reputation through their tenacious work ethic combined with a single promise. They fight for their clients until the very end. And if the client doesn't earn a penny, either does Ehline Law. It's this formula, coupled with dozens of years of experience on staff, that makes the Ehline Law Firm among the most trusted personal injury law firms in Southern California. That is why Ehline Law opened an office on the PCH in Torrance. Michael has many legal accomplishments on his resume. He protects cruise ship victims through his work with Congress in Washington. He is an active motorcyclist who helps with local organizations and crash victims. Ehline Law sponsored a MADD walk in Carlsbad.

Keeping a Promise

"There is nothing more sacred than a promise," Ehline said. "Our clients come to us in their hour of need-- and we do not let them down."

The Torrance Office of Ehline Law[/caption] This trust bleeds into the field. Michael is a primary leader in the prestigious Circle of Legal Trust. He is also a recipient of the coveted Litigator Award and has been named as one of the Best Attorneys in California. The Torrance Office is a perfect fit for his firm's reputation as being both fierce and fair. For more information about the Torrance Office stop in to see us at 3961 Pacific Coast Highway Torrance, CA 90505. Feel free to call 24 / 7 at (424) 999-PAIN. We are also available every day at info@ehlinelaw.com. "I only make promises I intend to keep," Ehline said in an interview. "I will continue the manner in which our firm won millions for our clients. And each of them got the respect that they deserve."

CONTACT: Michael Ehline

CONTACT INFO: michael@ehlinelaw.com

SOURCE: Ehline Law Firm

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/598038/Prize-Winning-Law-Firm-Ehline-Law-Opens-Office-in-Torrance