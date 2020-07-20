Molecular Partners AG: Molecular Partners Provides Regulatory Update of European and Japanese Filings of Abicipar Pegol

ZURICH-SCHLIEREN, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / Molecular Partners AG (SIX:MOLN), a clinical-stage biotech company that is developing a new class of custom-built proteins known as DARPin® therapeutics, today announced that Allergan, an AbbVie company, has informed Molecular Partners of their intent to withdraw application filings with both the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the Japanese Regulatory Agency (PMDA) for abicipar pegol, a novel DARPin therapeutic for patients with neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (nAMD).

Following the recent decision from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), AbbVie is committed to working with the regulatory agencies to determine the appropriate next steps and discuss requirements for potential resubmissions for abicipar pegol. The company continues to believe in the need for new treatment options for nAMD.

About Molecular Partners AG

Molecular Partners is a clinical-stage biotech company developing a new class of custom-built protein therapeutics known as DARPin® therapeutics, designed to address challenges current modalities cannot. The company has compounds in various stages of clinical and preclinical development with a focus on oncology. Molecular Partners has formed partnerships with leading pharmaceutical companies to advance DARPin® therapeutics across multiple therapeutic areas.

