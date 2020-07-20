Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces the proposed acquisition of Fixatti, a company specialized in high-performance thermobonding adhesive powders. This acquisition will enable Bostik to strengthen its global offering of hotmelt adhesive solutions for niche industrial applications in the construction, technical coating, battery, automotive, and textile printing markets. This project is part of Bostik's targeted growth strategy in high value-added technologies, and is perfectly in line with the Group's roadmap to become a pure Specialty Materials player by 2024 centered around Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions.

Fixatti is an internationally renowned company, which operates two sites in Europe and one in China, employs 180 people, and reports sales of some €55 million.

Thanks to its grinding, polymerization and compounding capacities, Fixatti develops and markets a diversified range of high-performance, environmentally friendly thermobonding powders. The company thus offers solutions that address many of the bonding issues arising in the construction, technical coating, battery, automotive, and textile printing sectors.

Fixatti's copolyester and copolyamide polymerization capabilities also present strong synergies with one of Bostik's historic areas of expertise. Following the acquisition of Prochimir in adhesive films last year, the excellent geographic and technological complementarity of this acquisition will enable Bostik to become a world leader in innovative and high-value-added thermobonding solutions.

This acquisition is perfectly in line with the Group's strategy to complement the organic growth of its Adhesive Solutions segment with high-quality bolt-on acquisitions. With a significant potential for synergies, it will also contribute to the Group's ambition to increase this segment's EBITDA margin to 16% by 2024.

Closing of the deal is expected in fourth quarter 2020, subject to approval by the antitrust authorities in the relevant countries.

