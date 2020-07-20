"The energy from solar can consistently charge a 4-hour storage device having the same installed capacity" prior to the hours of peak demand, says a new study.From pv magazine USA. Solar-plus-storage has 99.8% of the capacity value of a theoretical "perfect generator" in California's CAISO grid region. That's the finding of a joint study commissioned by California's three major utilities, based on a 500-MW solar farm paired with 500 MW of 4-hour storage, with a 500-MW interconnection. A similar result emerged from a study of stand-alone storage in the PJM grid region, which found that 4 GW ...

