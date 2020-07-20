HomeServe is happy to announce the release of its second comprehensive homeowner survey Home Services: The key to homeowner loyalty

"Capturing homeowners' hearts (not just their money) in a competitive world will require more creativity and forward thinking."

H Stephen Phillips, Global CEO International Business Development, HomeServe plc

Looking for the secrets of customer loyalty? 11,000 homeowners across nine markets have spoken. Survey says… it's all about peace of mind. More specifically, the report offers valuable insights on customers' relationships, their top concerns about the smooth running of their home, and what they'd be willing to trade in exchange for some loyalty.

When customers feel cared for and when they're being offered solutions that give them peace of mind, they feel more positively about service providers. Home Assistance cover reassures customers and is a sure way to gain their loyalty.

Ultimately, loyalty comes from a strengthening and lengthening of the relationship with the customer. It's not about a narrow transactional moment.

The study highlights:

Up to 84% of homeowners are interested in some form of appliance or system cover for their home

of homeowners are interested in some form of appliance or system cover for their home Around 7 out of 10 customers are likely to buy a Home Assistance subscription (an increase of 20% from 2017)

customers are likely to buy a Home Assistance subscription (an increase of 20% from 2017) 70% of homeowners would use a "Home Expert" website to help them find trustworthy tradespeople

of homeowners would use a "Home Expert" website to help them find trustworthy tradespeople 71% would feel better about remain with the company who provides Home Assistance cover

Want to find out more? Download the report or view our info graphic below.

About Homeserve

Homeserve helps businesses improve their relevance in customers' homes by offering Home Services propositions covering home emergencies and repairs, such as burst water pipes or HVAC breakdowns, as well as access to trusted tradespeople for home improvements. It has over 8 million customers worldwide.

About the study

The study used a sample of 11,000 homeowners across nine countries: Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Netherlands, Japan, Australia, India, Turkey, and the UK.

The report's objectives were to better understand customer concerns, behaviours and needs with regard to their home, as well as uncover ways in which businesses can improve customer engagement.

