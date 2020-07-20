Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 20.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PH52 ISIN: EE3100145616 Ticker-Symbol: DN31 
Stuttgart
20.07.20
08:16 Uhr
0,111 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
BALTIKA AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BALTIKA AS 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BALTIKA
BALTIKA AS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BALTIKA AS0,1110,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.