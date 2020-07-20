Tallinn, Estonia, 2020-07-20 09:25 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on July 20, 2020 to remove observation status for AS Baltika shares (BLT1T, ISIN kood: EE3100145616) as the reasons due to which the observation status was applied on May 4, 2020 ceased to exist. Observation status was applied because Baltika had not published its audited annual report for 2019 within 4 months from the end of the reporting period. On July 15, 2020 Baltika published its audited annual report for 2019. The observation status applied to the company on March 21, 2019 and March 27, 2020 are still in force. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.