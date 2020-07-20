Epazz, Inc. Epazz DeskFlex Desk Reservation Software Adds Social Distancing Features Following the New Normal of Doing Business After COVID-19 Lockdowns 20-Jul-2020 / 09:00 CET/CEST Epazz DeskFlex Desk Reservation Software Adds Social Distancing Features Following the New Normal of Doing Business After COVID-19 Lockdowns CHICAGO, IL -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - Epazz, Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that DeskFlex desk reservation software [1] and room scheduling software now comes with Social Distancing features for COVID Compliance in the workplace. DeskFlex Social Distancing feature is an innovative Bluetooth beacon and software application solution that tracks employees' distances from each other. The system will alert the management when desks and people breach the required number of feet to maintain social distancing in the office. Also, the system will send an alert to assigned management when it detects the number of allowable people on one floor exceeds the required capacity of the space. With the DeskFlex social distancing system [2], organizations can plan decisively on how to manage their desks, cubicles, meeting rooms, conference rooms, shared desks, facilities, equipment, and office spaces. Social distancing measure integrates with DeskFlex Bluetooth Beacons to 'sense' the number of people aggregating in a specific area in the workplace. The system alerts the management so they can disperse the crowd and comply with social distancing protocols. DeskFlex room booking software continues to upgrade its features to provide smart business solutions to small and large organizations, especially during the Coronavirus pandemic. Companies and businesses can gradually arrange their employees' return to the office using DeskFlex desk booking software. DeskFlex desk booking software [1] remains the top provider of room scheduling systems [3] to the local and international financial institutions, educational institutions, law firms, health care institutions, and branches of government. DeskFlex is keeping up with the change of times as more organizations demand a product demo, inquiries, and training as they gradually return to their offices after the COVID lockdowns. DeskFlex, Inc. assists businesses, institutions, and organizations as they plan and strategize for the new way of doing business by incorporating room booking software [4] in their existing corporate networks. According to Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of Epazz, Inc., "We are pleased to share the addition of Social Distancing features in our desk reservation software [1] system to help office managers comply with the Social Distancing protocols. DeskFlex commits to bringing excellent and smart business solutions to small and large scale organizations in securing their offices and employees from the infection." About DeskFlex.com DeskFlex [5] is a desk booking solution [1] and meeting room reservation software [3] for conference rooms, workspaces, desks, car parking spaces, equipment, hoteling, and HotDesking that helps office managers accommodate the occasional needs of mobile workers while reducing rent and facility costs. DeskFlex lets employees reserve space in advance or claim desks right away. It adjusts the telephone switch (PBX) so that calls ring at the "desk du jour." DeskFlex includes check-in, point-and-click floor maps, a web browser, a local kiosk, Outlook integration, and conference room scheduling. FlexCube is a workspace device that displays open office space. About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com [6]) Epazz, Inc., is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz's other products are K9Sky.com kennel software [7] and Provitrac applicant tracking system [8]. SAFE HARBOR This is the "Safe Harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," and "continue" (or the negation thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that no forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz, Inc., assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating these forward-looking statements, and it has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that is not paid for by Epazz, Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz, Inc.'s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC markets filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of operations, and risks associated with the company and its operations. CONTACT: For more information, please contact Investor Relations investors@epazz.net (312) 955-8161 www.epazz.com [6] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1096903 20-Jul-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=859d6cfba331dd14e97faa7ba7bc2727&application_id=1096903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=8b3e1348c8762b5ee1d85de5a9bb570c&application_id=1096903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=66b57e5d74a2b8bfea64cdc352e8671b&application_id=1096903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=97f78fc2b35f9cc47934fdba0879a4b0&application_id=1096903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2b6c1d6dc11d1e64192b64938f299254&application_id=1096903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ecac52e3c22454d432322fc11fbe0e42&application_id=1096903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=bf16d51eee3d2c924f13026e8c93f3f0&application_id=1096903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 8: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=b9dcfddccea1713d5b28b768a43564ef&application_id=1096903&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2020 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)