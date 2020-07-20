La Perla Fashion Holding N.V.

La Perla Beauty update

Further to the announcement of La Perla Beauty on 16 October 2019, La Perla Fashion Holding N.V. ("La Perla" and together with its consolidated subsidiaries, the "Group"), a luxury fashion holding company and leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of luxury lingerie, nightwear and swimwear, announces that Revlon and La Perla have now agreed to end their existing license for beauty products.

As part of La Perla's strategy to integrate its business more fully, and in line with La Perla's previously announced plans in October 2019 to in-source luxury fragrances, cosmetics and skincare products, Revlon and La Perla have agreed to end the existing license between them for perfumes and beauty products. As of the 12th June 2020, Revlon has ceased to develop, manufacture, market and distribute perfumes and beauty products under the LA PERLA brand. These responsibilities will be assumed by La Perla Beauty, a wholly-owned subsidiary of La Perla Fashion Holding N.V.

The La Perla brand will be licensed on an exclusive basis to La Perla Beauty and will focus on luxury fragrance, cosmetics and skincare. An initial launch is anticipated for October 2020, with further roll-out planned for 2021.

The independently managed business will be developed by an international team with a wealth of experience in the beauty sector and collective leadership experience at Coty, Estée Lauder, Unilever, Harvey Nichols and various fragrance houses.

The team will be led by CEO Peter Shaefer, who has spent 15 years in leadership positions at Coty Inc, the American multinational beauty company. While at Coty, Peter delivered the firm's 'One Coty' business model and the integration of Unilever Cosmetics International, oversaw Coty's expansion in Asia and the emerging markets, supported the company's IPO, and led a major cost reduction and restructuring program.

La Perla Beauty's Head of Brand and Digital Stefanie Fitzgerald joins from Estée Lauder Companies. As VP of Corporate Marketing EMEA, she redeveloped the company's media buying and planning strategy and CRM department, and pioneered a 'digital first' transformation across the EMEA region. Prior to Estée Lauder Companies, Stefanie held senior leadership positions at Coty Inc, where she delivered large-scale business development programs, including growing the brand's global profile in Asia and other emerging markets.

About La Perla

La Perla Fashion Holding N.V., a luxury fashion holding company, is the direct shareholder of La Perla Beauty (UK) Limited ("La Perla Beauty") and La Perla Global Management (UK) Limited and its subsidiaries (the "Operating La Perla Group"). La Perla, through the Operating La Perla Group, is a leading designer, manufacturer and retailer of luxury lingerie, nightwear and swimwear. The group operates under the brand "La Perla". Founded in 1954 in Bologna, Italy, the brand is renowned for its heritage and craftsmanship.

