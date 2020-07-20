Elixxer Ltd.: Little Green Pharma achieves key milestone in commercial strategy

Highlights:



LGP granted ODC Medical Cannabis Cultivation and Production Permit for its expanded cultivation and manufacturing facility in Australia.

Expanded Cultivation and manufacturing facility now fully permitted with increased plantings to begin immediately.

Expanded facility capable of producing sufficient cannabis flower to manufacture 110,000 bottles of medical cannabis oil per annum.

Permit represents milestone in the Company's strategy to become a major supplier to Germany, UK and other key European markets.



MONTREAL, July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elixxer Ltd. (TSX-V: ELXR) (OTC-QB: ELIXF) (FRA: 2LQA) ("ELIXXER" or (the "Company") is pleased to update that its pharmaceutical medical cannabis partner, Little Green Pharma (ASX:LGP) of Australia, has been granted its Medical Cannabis Cultivation and Production Permit ("Permit") by the Office of Drug Control ("ODC") for its expanded cultivation and manufacturing facility ("Expanded Facility"). The grant of the permit means the Expanded Facility is now fully ODC licensed and permitted.

LGP's Expanded Facility comprises of nine flowering rooms equipped with a number of automated technologies to enhance cultivation effectiveness (including rolling benches, computer-timed LED lighting, climate control and irrigation control), two mother plant rooms and two vegetation rooms.

The Expanded Facility increases the scale of LGP's cannabis flower production sufficient to manufacture more than 110,000 bottles of medical cannabis oil per annum. This enhanced capacity is in addition to the Company's well established third party flower and resin supply lines and will help ensure LGP can meet its growing demand requirements.

The grant represents the achievement of a key milestone in LGP's strategy of continued medicinal cannabis sales growth in Australia as it positions itself to become a major supplier into Germany, UK and other key markets in Europe.

The term of the Permit is until March 10th, 2021 in alignment with LGP's Medicinal Cannabis and Manufacturing licenses. ODC permits are typically renewed annually or biennially on a rolling bases.

LGP Managing Director Fleta Solomon said:

"The completion of permitting and commencement of significantly increased operations at our expanded cultivation and manufacturing facility represents the achievement of a major milestone for Little Green Pharma. We expect the increased production scale will allow us to fulfill both growing demand in Australia as well as serve as a platform to become a significant supplier to German, UK and other key European Markets."

About Elixxer Ltd.)

ELXR Ltd. is a Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: ELXR) and the US OTC-QB exchange (OTCQB: ELIXF).

Through its partners ELXR presently has significant interests in Australia, Jamaica, Switzerland, Italy and Canada.

About Little Green Pharma)



Little Green Pharma is a vertically integrated medicinal cannabis business with operations from cultivation and production through to manufacturing and distribution.



The Company has an indoor cultivation facility in Western Australia and an exclusive partnership with a GMP- licensed pharmaceutical manufacturer for the production of its own-branded range of medicinal cannabis products.



Little Green Pharma products comply with all required Therapeutic Goods Administration regulations and testing requirements. With a growing range of products containing differing ratios of active ingredients, Little Green Pharma supplies medical-grade cannabis products to Australian and overseas markets.

The Company has a strong focus on patient access in the emerging global medicinal cannabis market and is actively engaged in promoting education and outreach programs, as well as participating in clinical investigations and research projects to develop innovative new delivery systems.

