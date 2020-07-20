Anzeige
Gamesys Group PLC Announces Notice of Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / Gamesys Group plc (LSE:GYS) (the "Company"), will announce its financial results for the half year ended 30 June 2020 on Tuesday 11 August 2020.

There will be a conference call for analysts and investors at 1.00pm BST / 8.00am ET on 11 August 2020. To join the call, participants should dial one of the following numbers, using the password 'Gamesys', approximately 10 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

UK toll free

0808 109 0700

Canada toll free

1 866 378 3566

USA toll free

1 866 966 5335

Standard international access

+44 (0) 20 3003 2666

A replay facility will be available until and including 10 September 2020 and can be accessed by dialing one of the numbers below and quoting conference ID 2751983#.

Standard international access

+44 (0) 20 8196 1998

USA toll free

1 866 595 5357

About Gamesys Group plc

Gamesys Group plc is the parent company of an online gaming group that provides entertainment to a global consumer base. Through its subsidiaries, Gamesys Group plc currently offers bingo and casino games to its customers using brands which include Jackpotjoy (www.jackpotjoy.com), Virgin Games (www.virgingames.com), Botemania (www.botemania.es), Vera&John (www.verajohn.com), Heart Bingo (www.heartbingo.co.uk), Monopoly Casino (www.monopolycasino.com) and Rainbow Riches Casino (www.rainbowrichescasino.com). For more information about Gamesys Group plc, please visit www.gamesysgroup.com.

Enquiries

Gamesys Group plc
Jason Holden
Director of Investor Relations
+44 (0) 207 478 8150
jason.holden@gamesysgroup.com

Finsbury
James Leviton
Robert Allen
+44 (0) 207 251 3801
gamesysgroup-LON@finsbury.com

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gamesys Group PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/598057/Gamesys-Group-PLC-Announces-Notice-of-Results

