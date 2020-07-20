The Chinese manufacturer said the achieved efficiency is a world record for a large-size contact-passivated solar cell. The result, which was certified by Germany's Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH), improves the company's previous record by 0.6%.Chinese vertically integrated solar module manufacturer JinkoSolar has achieved a 24.79% conversion efficiency for a n-type TOPCon monocrystalline silicon cell. The company claims the result, which was certified by Germany's Institute for Solar Energy Research in Hamelin (ISFH), is a world record for a large-size contact-passivated ...

