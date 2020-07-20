As of July 21, 2020, the following bond loan issued by ACROUD AB listed on STO Corporate Bonds will change short name and trading code. ISIN Market Segment New Short Name New Trading Code ------------------------------------------------------------------- SE0010297572 STO Corporate Bonds ACROUD 02 ACROUD_02 ------------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.