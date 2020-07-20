Cryptocurrency Company NINE Welcomes New Opportunities and Development

VALLETTA, MALTESE / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / Maltese financial news, cryptocurrency venture capital company Digital Currency Group DCG has completed the acquisition of NINE.

Since its establishment in Malta in 2017, NINE has been committed to discovering high-quality digital asset investment opportunities and providing digital asset product trading and investment services. According to NINE's announcement, the company stated that NINE reached a strategic cooperation with DCG Group and was acquired by DCG Group for capital acquisition, and formulated and signed a share purchase agreement.

According to the relevant provisions of the "EU Law", the following matters discussed at this time have been unanimously approved by all shareholders of NINE: According to the financial report of NINE of the end of June 2020, the asset evaluation report No. 2020-1697 issued by AUM Investment Management Company , Based on the company's net assets of 368.21 million euros, agreed to transfer 57% of the shares held by the company's founding shareholders plus 20% premium to the DCG Group for a total price of 251.86 million euros. DCG Group completed the acquisition in the form of cash.

After the completion of the company's equity transfer in early July, the company was changed to a DCG holding subsidiary, the company's articles of association were revised in accordance with "the competent court of Malta where the jurisdiction is located" and EU law, and the Malta Financial Services Authority applied for registration of changes.

With the rapid expansion of the digital trading market and more and more investors turning their attention to digital currency, NINE has also received olive branches from many consortiums. Among the many consortia, NINE has selected DCG Group, which is the leader of blockchain and Bitcoin, NINE firmly believes that with the support of DCG Group, NINE will become one of the safest and fastest trading platforms in the world.

DCG Group stated that NINE has a high-speed processing system and multi-language interactive technology, and is very confident that NINE will become a world-class digital currency trading platform.

DCG Group also said that through this acquisition, it will bring better and more efficient development to the group. NINE itself has the support of many users. Through this acquisition, NINE will be open to more countries and more numbers. Currency enthusiasts bring a safe and convenient trading experience.

