ENGIE Eps announces the launch of the dedicated site for easyWallbox, the innovative device for the domestic charging of electric vehicles available exclusively to FCA customers

easywallbox.eu is on-line. ENGIE Eps (Paris:EPS) has dedicated the site to easyWallbox, the innovative device for the domestic charging of electric vehicles, presented on 26 February (link) and available exclusively for FCA customers.

Carlalberto Guglielminotti, Chief Executive Officer of ENGIE Eps, said, "We want to tell everybody about the distinctive features of this iconic technology in an easy, intuitive way through the easywallbox.eu website. This is the first step of a wider strategy that will continue with the presentation to the market of the new ENGIE Eps Technological Roadmap on 14 October. This will be a revolution ratifying the link between eMobility and the energy markets.

The partnership between ENGIE Eps and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles dates to 2017. FCA has already been working with its e-Mobility Division in the EMEA region for some months to manage the ongoing change in the best possible way and co-ordinate all the work connected with electric mobility.

The new site unites the innovative spirit of ENGIE Eps and the unique style of the Jeep and FIAT brands to present the functions of easyWallbox to FCA customers moving into electric mobility. The easyWallbox devices for domestic charging, a patented Italian technology from ENGIE Eps, are included in the launch editions of the hybrid plug-in Jeep Renegade and Compass 4xe and the electric Nuova Fiat 500.

To ensure the best possible customer experience, the site is in two versions a personalised one for Jeep customers and one for Nuova 500 customers. Both are available in the five main European languages Italian, English, French, German and Spanish.

Technological innovation, quality and ease of use are the key features of easyWallbox and the new site reflects these perfectly. easywallbox.eu is highly intuitive and allows the user to choose between the two versions for Jeep 4xe and Nuova 500, presenting the product with images, contents and animations of great impact. The technical documentation and installation manuals, as well as the leaflet on the product, personalised according to the brand chosen, can be found in the Library section. The My easyWallbox by FCA application, available for iOS and Android systems, which allows the configuration, programming and monitoring of easyWallbox recharge sessions, can be downloaded from the App section of the site.

ENGIE Eps presents the first of a series of products in the eMobility range to the public through this new web platform with the aim of accelerating the spread of electric mobility making recharging safe, easy and immediate.

About ENGIE EPS

ENGIE EPS is an industrial player within the ENGIE group that develops technologies to revolutionize the paradigm shift in the global energy system towards renewable energy sources and electric mobility. Listed on Euronext Paris (EPS:FP), ENGIE EPS is listed in the CAC Mid Small and the CAC All-Tradable financial indices. Its registered office is in Paris and conducts its research, development and manufacturing in Italy.

For more information: www.engie-eps.com

About ENGIE

Our Group is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. In response to the urgency of climate change, our ambition is to become the world leader in the zero-carbon transition "as a service" for our customers, in particular global companies and local authorities. We rely on our key activities (renewable energy, gas, services) to offer competitive turnkey solutions.

With our 170,000 employees, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are a community of Imaginative Builders, committed every day to more harmonious progress.

Turnover in 2019: EUR 60.1 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe and Euronext Vigeo Eiris World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120, France 20, CAC 40 Governance).

