The Chinese giant has leapt ahead of rivals who recently announced their intent to work towards the next generation of mega panels by pledging to have its 600 W Vertex product on sale by the end of March.Five months after launching its first 500 W-plus solar module, Trina Solar has unveiled a next-generation Vertex series it says can generate as much as 600 W. At a press conference held by the company at its Wuxi headquarters on Thursday, head of product strategy and management Zhang Yingbin gave details of a panel series which includes two products for international customers: a 6×10 cell, bifacial ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...