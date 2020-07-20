SINGAPORE, July 20, 2020 - (Media OutReach) - Evolution Wellness Solutions (EWS) today launched its cloud-based membership management system, Circuit, to the global marketplace, now giving gym operators access to a world class solution to support their operations. Circuit is owned and managed by EWS, part of the Asia based Evolution Wellness Group (Evolution Wellness), the owner and operator of Asia's largest wholly-owned network of fitness clubs, including Celebrity Fitness and Fitness First."Circuit was born from within the Fitness First gym environment and refined over two decades. Then known as MembersFirst, it was the backbone of the Fitness First Group's global operations, supporting the operations of more than 400 Fitness First clubs in 23 countries across Europe, Asia, Australia and the Middle East at its peak, all with highly localised functionality facilitating member check-ins, to billing, and personal trainer bookings," said Evolution Wellness Group CEO Simon Flint. "We acquired the intellectual property for MembersFirst in 2018, and set about building upon the solid fundamentals to bring it up to a feature-rich, best in class, cloud-based solution, and rebranded it to Circuit in 2020."EWS CEO Michelle Ripley, who has been involved in the development of Circuit since its early MembersFirst days, said, "With its rich history and pedigree serving one of the largest gym chains in the world, we are confident that Circuit is the superior choice for gym operators of all shapes and sizes, having evolved alongside the fitness industry throughout this time and in tandem with the increasingly sophisticated and technologically-savvy gym customers. It's a seamless end-to-end solution built around 'real world' membership journeys which address the inefficiencies and shortfalls of many of today's software alternatives."From membership administration and POS, to flexible billing cycles, reporting and analytics, to corporate account management, Circuit empowers gym owners with data and insights not only for better decision-making especially around optimising secondary spend, but also towards enhancing the member experience. Circuit is modular and highly customisable making it easy to integrate with other third party systems including payment processors; it's ideal for multi-brand, multi-site operations. The unique Circuit Group Fitness and Personal Training management modules drives gym operator efficiencies in the management of classes, revenue, staff performance and productivity, thus avoiding the overhead of managing and consolidating data across disparate systems.Circuit is also available with an integrated mobile app solution, which supports existing member engagement through features such as gamification, and social integration, and acts as an enabler to opening up and addressing a wider non-member audience such as through the pay-as-you-go functionality to retain them into the ecosystem improving revenue and acquisition opportunity. The mobile app is adaptable and flexible, with one such recent example being allowing time slot bookings with controlled capacity for gym access, whether for group fitness classes or access to the cardio, weights, and freestyle areas, thus ensuring safe social distancing and meeting contact tracing requirements."In essence, Circuit is a solution that's built by the gym industry for the gym industry," said Ripley. "Being so closely linked to the gym industry means that we get a unique front-row seat to witness the challenges facing full service, multi-site operators as well as boutique gyms today across various markets and customer archetypes."Today, Circuit supports Evolution Wellness's operations in Asia, underpinning close to 1.5 billion member transactions annually. For enquiries or more information about Circuit, please visit https://bit.ly/circuithq. 