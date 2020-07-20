Atari and Game Jolt Partner to Bring New and Exciting Independent Video Game Titles to the Atari VCS

The Atari VCS Store Will Feature Some of the Most Innovative and Creative Titles Incubated on the Game Jolt Platform



NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2020 / Atari® (OTC PINK:PONGF) - one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers - today announced a partnership with Game Jolt, the largest community for indie games and the people who make and play them, that will bring some of the best and most creative indie games to the Atari VCS PC-based hybrid platform. Under the partnership agreement, a curated list of games incubated on the Game Jolt platform will be brought to market on the all-new Atari VCS PC/console hybrid. Notable games that first emerged on the Game Jolt platform include: Bendy and the Ink Machine and FNaF World.

Game Jolt is one of the largest and fastest-growing social community and game distribution platforms in the world. 140 million people have accessed Game Jolt to play, follow, and talk about games. With hundreds of thousands of creators from all corners of the world - ranging from young developers in their teens to large studios with millions of dollars in revenue - there are over 135,000 playable games currently available on Game Jolt.

Game Jolt is a proven incubator for video games, helping individual developers and small studios share games under development with the Game Jolt community in order to get feedback that helps them to refine their games and prepare them for a market launch. The Atari VCS Store will feature a "Presented by Game Jolt" section to highlight titles from the platform.

"Atari is committed to bringing the creative work of small studios and independent developers to the Atari VCS platform," said Michael Arzt, COO of Atari VCS & Connected Devices. "Our partnership with Game Jolt will ensure the creative efforts of the Game Jolt community can find a home and reach an expanded audience on the Atari VCS."

"We have built Game Jolt to better highlight indie games and bring global opportunities to indie studios. Through our partnership with the Atari VCS platform, we're excited to extend our current reach into the family living room," said Game Jolt CEO Yaprak DeCarmine. "We are excited to be publishing games hand-picked from Game Jolt to the Atari VCS."

The all-new Atari VCS home gaming and video computer system is a unique PC-based platform inspired by classic Atari console and PC hardware. Like the legendary Atari 2600 in 1977, the modern Atari VCS is set to transform the TV-centric gaming and home entertainment experience. Users will enjoy an ever-expanding Atari world of all-new games, classic and remastered favorites, streaming media, and personal apps. The Atari VCS is powered by an AMD Ryzen 1606G high-performance Accelerated Processing Unit (APU) with Zen-core and Radeon Vega Graphics, enabling gaming and video streaming up to 4K HDR at 60fps. Unlike other home game systems, owners can access "PC Mode" by installing Windows or Linux operating systems and add a keyboard and mouse to transform the Atari VCS into an expandable PC and enjoy more of their favorite games and applications. The Atari VCS combines the best of PC's and consoles into one ultra-versatile device.

Launching in fall 2020, the Atari VCS lineup of video computer systems, bundles, and peripherals are available now for preorder at GameStop.com, Walmart.com, and AtariVCS.com at pre-release prices. The Atari VCS 800 (8GB) Onyx Base system will retail for just $299.99 USD, while Atari VCS 800 "All-In" system bundles include the Atari VCS Classic Joystick (available separately for $59.99) and Atari VCS Modern Controller ($59.99) for $399.99 USD. The Atari VCS Classic Joystick and Modern Controllers were created in partnership with PowerA. Atari VCS international presale dates will be announced soon.

