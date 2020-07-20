Oxford Immunotec Global PLC: Oxford Immunotec Announces Agreement with Stop TB Partnership - Global Drug Facility (GDF) to Provide Access to the T-SPOT.TB Test for 100+ TB Burden Countries

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., July 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD) (the "Company"), today announced that it has entered into a long-term agreement to supply its T-SPOT.TB test and associated accessories to the Stop TB Partnership - Global Drug Facility (GDF). This follows the inclusion of the T-SPOT.TB test in the GDF's diagnostics catalog for the detection of tuberculosis (TB) infection.



The GDF is the largest global provider of quality-assured TB medicines, diagnostics and laboratory supplies since its creation in 2001. GDF has facilitated access to TB medicines and diagnostics in more than 140 countries. In 2019 alone, GDF delivered nearly USD$264 million worth of TB medicines and diagnostics to 116 countries. GDF has led the introduction of advanced diagnostic and supplies in countries to support TB diagnosing.

"We are excited to collaborate with GDF to use their procurement mechanism and provide the T-SPOT.TB test to countries not previously served by the company," said Peter Wrighton-Smith, CEO of Oxford Immunotec. "Inclusion in the GDF's diagnostic catalog makes our test more accessible to countries that are most in need of an accurate, reliable TB test that works in challenging patient populations, including children and those with immunosuppression, who are likely the first targets for new latent TB testing programs."

The GDF makes the T-SPOT.TB test available in countries with TB burden and therefore with a need for TB diagnostics. National TB control programs may now order the T-SPOT.TB test directly through the GDF's procurement mechanism. The GDF product catalog and procurement process is outlined on the GDF website ) . The following link provides the steps for ensuring timely processing of orders via GDF: http://www.stoptb.org/gdf/placeOrder.asp .

About the T-SPOT.TB test

The T-SPOT.TB test is a single-visit blood test for TB screening and is one of only two recommended alternatives to the tuberculin skin test (TST) - otherwise known as purified protein derivative (PPD) test, or the Mantoux test. The T-SPOT.TB test is available in over 60 countries including Europe, China, Japan and the US, and is recognized by the WHO as one the 100 essential diagnostic tests that should be available in every country. The T-SPOT.TB test uses a standardized sample, reducing the influence of factors in the blood which may affect performance, and normalizing for cell number variation. It has been shown to have a sensitivity of 98.8% and a specificity in excess of 99%, and is able to maintain performance even in samples otherwise difficult to test, such as samples from immunosuppressed patients. The T-SPOT.TB test does not cross react with the BCG vaccine1. Automation of the T-SPOT.TB test is possible using the T-Cell SelectTM reagent kit. Automation solutions are available for low, medium and high throughput settings2. The T-Cell Select reagent kit also enables samples to be stored at ambient temperature for up to 54 hours after blood is collected.

About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company. We bring energy and invention to a world in need of diagnostic truth. Our leading product, the T-SPOT.TB test, is used for diagnosing infection with Tuberculosis, the world's largest cause of death from infectious disease. The T-SPOT.TB test has been approved for sale in over 60 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, MA. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com

