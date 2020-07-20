Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (JPX4 LN) Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 20-Jul-2020 / 15:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor JPX-Nikkei 400 (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Jul-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 149.2665 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1729002 CODE: JPX4 LN ISIN: LU1646359452 ISIN: LU1646359452 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPX4 LN Sequence No.: 76752 EQS News ID: 1097553 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 20, 2020 09:00 ET (13:00 GMT)